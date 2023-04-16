INEC declares PDP candidate winner of Bukkuyum/Gummi supplementary poll

By Ishaq Zaki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate for Bukkuyum/Gummi Federal Constituency in Zamfara, Alhaji Sulaiman Gummi, was declared winner of the supplementary election conducted in the constituency on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC declared the House of Reps election for the constituency inconclusive due to cancellation of election results from over voting and violence at some polling units.

The INEC Collation Officer for the supplementary elections, Dr. Lawal Sa’ad said Gummi scored 35,664 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the All Progressives (APC) Ahmad Muhammad who scored 35,058 votes.

Dr Sa’ad said Gummi, having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law, emerged as winner of this election. (NAN)