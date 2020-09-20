INEC declares Obaseki winner of Edo guber poll

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Godwin Obaseki has won the gubernatorial election conducted  on Saturday September 19,2020 in Edo State.

He was declared winner Sunday by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, at the collation centre in Benin City.

Obaseki  defeated his closest challenger Pastor Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

 

 

 

 

According figures declared by  INEC, Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat Ize-Iyamu who polled 223,619 votes.

 

 

 

 

With this results, Adams Oshiomhole-backed APC candidate lost by an unexpectedly wide margin.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the APC agent at the collation centre in Benin City refused to sign the result sheet.He said he had instruction not to sign, an indication that the result may be challenged   afterwards.

 

Observers had  hailed INEC for conducting a very credible election. Even the usually critical Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State  yesterday said INEC and security agencies had  done well. Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal  praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his neutrality.

 

SGF Boss Mustapha yesterday also commended the conduct of the election. He said Nigerians had disappointed those who predicted massive disruption of  the election in Edo.

Newsdiaryonline reports that from results declared, there were disparities between registered voters and the actual number of accredited voters in some local government areas. This may be an indication  that some voters simply stayed away, because of the  virulent nature of the campaigns which heightened fear of violence. Interestingly, the election day turned out to be relatively peaceful except for pockets of reported hiccups which were swiftly curtailed by the security agents.

 

 


