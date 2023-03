The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared Labour Party’s Alex Otti, as winner of the gubernatorial election in Abia State.

Otti polled 175,467 votes in the March 18 election in the state.

According to the result declared Wednesday evening, Okey Ahiwe of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP garnered 88,529 to place second in the race.

With this result, the governor-elect Alex Otti of LP will succeed outgoing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of PDP as the new helmsman in the state.