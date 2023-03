INEC declares Kebbi guber election inconclusive 

By Muhammad Lawal

INEC on Monday declared the gubernatorial election in Kebbi as “inconclusive”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was keenly contested by the two giant political parties, APC and PDP.

The Collation and Returning Officer of the election, Prof. Yusuf Sa’idu of the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, announced the position at the the collation centre situated at INEC headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

He said there were cancelations in 20 of the 21 Local Government Areas of Kebbi State cutting across a number of Registration Areas (RAs) in different polling units.

Sa’idu said: “We aggregated the total number of collected PVCs in those polling units and it came to a total of 91,829.

“And when we checked the results, the two leading political parties in this contest, APC and PDP polled 388,258 and 342,980 votes respectively. When we looked at the difference, it stands at 45,278.”

He noted that they had no option than to refer to the electoral laws on page 31 of the Electoral Act 2022, section 51 sub-sections two and three for guidance.

According to him, law reads: “Where the number of votes cast in an election in any polling unit exceed the number of accredited voters in that polling unit, the presiding officer shall cancel the result of the election in that polling unit.

“Sub section three of section 51 also states that where the result of an election is cancelled in accordance with sub-section two, there shall be no return for the election until another poll has taken place in the affected polling unit.

“By virtue of this provisions and the powers vested in me as the collation and returning officer of 2023 gubernatorial election in Kebbi State, I, Prof. Yusuf Sa’idu of the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, hereby declare the gubernatorial election in Kebbi State inconclusive.” (NAN)