INEC declares Kawu Sumaila, 3 others winners in Kano

By Aminu Garko

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Abdulrahaman Kawu Sumaiila as winner for Kano South Senatorial election.

Prof. Ibrahim Barde of Bayero University Kano (BUK), the Returning Officer, announced Kawu of NNPP as winner of Saturday’s senatorial election after scoring 319,557 votes.

Barde said Kawu defeated his closest APC contender, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, who polled 192,518 votes.

Similarly, the INEC declared NNPP’s Garba Ibrahim Disu as the winner for Gwale Federal Constituency of the state.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Aliyu Kantudu of BUK, announced the results at Gwale on Monday.

Kantudu said Disu scored 40,282 votes to defeat his closest rival, Abdullahi Lawal of All Progressives Congress (APC), who netted 9,726 votes.

Again, the commission had declared Dankawu Idris of the NNPP as winner of Kumbotso Federal Constituency in the state.

Prof. Abdulkadir Magashi of BUK, the Returning Officer, announced the results in Kumbotso Local Government Area on Monday.

Magaji said Idris scored 36,707 votes, while Manniru Babba Dan Agundi of APC clinched 9,556 votes.

Also, Prof. Garba Galadanchi of BUK, the Returning Officer for Tarauni Federal Constituency, had declared Muktar Umar of NNPP as a winner of the parliamentary election after scoring 26,273 votes.

Galandanchi said Umar defeated Hafiz Mohammed Kawu of APC who scored 15,931 votes. (NAN)