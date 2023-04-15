INEC declares Bomai as winner of Yobe South Senate seat

By Ahmed Abba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared Sen. Ibrahim Bomai of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the senator-elect for Yobe South.



INEC Returning Officer, Dr Abatcha Melemi of the Federal University Gashua, made the declaration in Potiskum.



Melemi stated that Bomai scored 69,596 votes to defeat Mr Halilu Mazagane of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 68,885 votes.



He said that Yerima Adamu of ADC scored 652 votes, while Jauro Ishaku of LP scored 471 votes.



Melemi said that Isa Musa NNPP scored 3,277 votesd while Maisambo Barde of YPP scored 448 votes.



“I, Abatcha Melemi, the returning officer for the 2023 Yobe South senatorial district election, held on April 15, declares;

“That Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared as the winner and is returned elected,” he said.



Speaking shortly, Bomai thanked the Almighty Allah for the victory.



“We are overwhelmed and filled with joy for the resilience and tenacity shown by the multitude of our good people of Yobe South in giving me a second mandate.



“This victory has further emboldened and made me more resolute in my commitment at bringing more people’s oriented projects and programmes.



“As well as completing the ones we started in improving the lives of the common man in Yobe South,” he added.



INEC had declared the Feb 25 election inconclusive following the cancellation of the Polling Unit 003 results in Manawaci in Fika Local Government Area leading to Saturday’s rerun.(NAN)