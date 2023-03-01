INEC declares Bola Tinubu winner of 2023 presidential election

By Emmanuel Oloniruha and Angela Atabo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu winner of Feb. 25 presidential election.

Tinubu, who was former Governor of Lagos State, garnered a total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his major rivals; Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,520 votes , and Peter Obi of Labour Party who secured 6,101,533 votes of the 24,965,218 total vote cast.

Also Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso- of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came distant fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said that Tinubu is declared returned and elected having satisfied the requirements..

“That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scoring the highest votes is hereby declared winner and elected,” Yakubu said.

Yakubu also listed the votes scored by other political parties and their Presidential Candidates as follows: Accord (A), Prof. Christopher Imumulen- 61,014

Action Alliance (AA) Almustapha Hamza-14,542

African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore-14,608

African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dumebi Kachikwu-81,919

Action Democratic Party (ADP) Sani Yabagi -43,924

All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu-8,794,726

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Peter Umeadi -61,966

Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Princess ChiChi Ojei-25,961

Action Peoples Party (APP) Nnadi Charles Osita-12,839

Boot Party (BP), Adenuga Oluwafemi-16,156

Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi -6,101,533

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso-1,496,687

National Rescue Movement (NRM) Osakwe Felix Johnson -24,869

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Atiku Abubakar-6,984,520

Peoples Redemption Party ( PRP), Kola Abiola-72,144

Social Democratic Party (SDP) Prince Adewole Adebayo-80,2067

Young Progressive Party (YPP) Prince Abdulmalik Ado-Ibrahim-60,600

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Nwanyanwu Daberechukwu-77,665

He gave the total number of registered voters in the country as 93,469,008, accredited voters as 25,286,616, valid votes as 24,025,940 and rejected votes as 939,278.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC will present the Certificate of Return to Tinubu at 3 p.m.

NAN also reports that the election result sheets was not signed by PDP, LP, NNPP, and others parties which had earlier on Monday staged a walk out of the national collation centre, alleging the process of the election had been compromised, demanding the election should be cancelled and a fresh poll be conducted.

They also demanded that INEC Chairman should step aside and allow another person conduct the election.

According to Yakubu, Certificate of Return for the president-elect and vice president-elect would be issued on Wednesday at 3pm, while the commission would on Thursday issue a statement on when the Certificate of Return for the senators-elect and House of Representatives members -elect would be issued.(NAN)