INEC declares APC candidate winner of Surulere by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Fuad Laguda, winner of the Surulere Federal Constituency I by-election in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Laguda had, in the build up to the election, said he would succeed Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila who, after winning in the 2023 general election, was appointed Chief of Staff to the President.

Declaring the winner on Saturday, the Returning Officer for the Surulere Federal Constituency I by-election, Prof. Adebayo Oladipo of the University of Lagos, said that Laguda polled 11,203 votes to defeat other candidates that contested in the election.

According to him, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Jerry Afemighie, came a distant second with 278 votes while the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Adeola Adebanjo polled 240 to come a distant third.

He said that African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 40 votes, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), polled six votes, Allied People’s Movement (APM) scored seven votes while Action People’s Party (APP) got four votes.

Oladipo added that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored two votes; Young Progressives Party(YPP) nine votes; Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), four votes; while the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) got eight votes.

The returning officer said the total number of registered voters in the constituency was 140,377 while the total number of accredited voters was 11,943.

According to him, the total valid vote cast is 11,801, the total rejected vote is 138 while the total votes is 11, 939.

Oladipo declared: “I, Prof. Simeon Adebayo Oladipo, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2024 Surulere I Federal Constituency by-election held on the third Day of February, 2024.

“The election was contested.

“That Laguda Kayode Fuad of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.”

NAN reports that agents of various political parties that contested in the election signed the election results one after the other.

The declaration was carried out under heavy security presence.

Twelve candidates of different political parties scrambled for 121,111 votes of registered voters with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the election.

The seat became vacant due to the resignation of the former occupant, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, who after winning, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye/Aisha Cole