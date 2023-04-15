INEC declares APC candidate, Akande-Sadipe, winner of Oluyole Federal Constituency election

By David Adeoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, the APC candidate, as winner of the Oluyole Federal Constituency election.

Prof. Jacob Olaniyi, the Returning Officer, announced Akande-Sadipe as the winner on Saturday evening in Ibadan, at the end of the supplementary election held in two polling units in the constituency.

According to him, Akande-Sadipe scored 14, 891 to defeat her closest rival, Mr Abdul-Mojeed Mogbonjubola of PDP, who scored 13,073.

The returning officer said, “that Tolulope Akande-Sadipe of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akande-Sadipe is currently representing the Oluyole Federal Constituency at the House.

The electoral body had declared the election held on Feb. 25 inconclusive following the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and cases of over-voting in the affected two polling units.

This made the commission to conduct supplementary election in the two polling units on Saturday.(NAN)