INEC declares Adamawa governorship election as inconclusive

By Ibrahim Kado

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the March 18 governorship election in Adamawa as inconclusive.

Prof. Mohammed Mele, the state INEC returning officer said this when he spoke with newsmen on Monday in Yola.

Mele said that the election was cancelled in 47 registration areas, 69 polling Units with the total number of 41,796 registered voters.

“The number of Permanent Voter Cards (VCs) from the affected polling units in the different Local Government Areas (LGAs) affected is 37,016.

“After the collation we calculated the total number of votes with the two leading candidates with the highest votes, APC with 390,275 and PDP with 421, 524 votes.

“So this gives us the margin of 31,249 and the total number of PVCs collected in the places amounts to 37,916,” he said.(NAN