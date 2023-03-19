INEC declares Abiodun winner of Ogun Governorship election

By Abiodun Lawal

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election, defeating Mr Oladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to retain his coveted seat.

The state Returning Officer for the Governorship poll, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, made the declaration on Sunday in Abeokuta at about 6.17 p.m, saying that Abiodun scored 276, 298 votes to win the election.

“That Abiodun Adedapo Oluseun of APC, having satisfied with the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected,” Adebowale, who is also Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, declared.

He explained that Abiodun defeated his closest rival, Adebutu, who scored 262, 382 votes.

Adebowale said that candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, came third with 94, 754 votes.

A breakdown of the results on local government basis, as announced by the local government Collation Officers, showed that Abiodun won in 12 council areas, while Adebutu won in eight out of the 20 local governments in the state.

Abiodun won in Ijebu-Ode; Odeda; Egbado North; Egbado South; Ewekoro; Ijebu North; Abeokuta North and Ipokia.

Others were: Imeko Afon, Ado Odo-Ota, Obafemi Owode and Ifo, while Adebutu won in Sagamu; Abeokuta South; Odogbolu; Ikenne; Ijebu North East; Ijebu East; Ogun Waterside and Remo North.

According to Adebowale, the registered voters were 2 ,688,305, while accredited voters were 666, 406.

He said the numbers of valid votes were 645, 133, while 18,835 votes were rejected, adding that the votes cast were 663, 968.(NAN)