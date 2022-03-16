INEC decentralises CVR in Lagos State to 245 wards

In Lagos State, INEC on Wednesday decentralised the on-going Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to the state’s 245 wards.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, directed Electoral Officers (EOs) in each of the 20 Local Government Areas of the state to move to Registration Areas (wards).

Mrs Adenike Oriowo, INEC’s Public Affairs Officer in Lagos State told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that the move was to facilitate the registration of more eligible voters.

“The new Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Agbaje has directed the officers to ensure that eligible voters yet to register were able to do so at their various wards.

“He directed the EOs to move closer to the people as the 2023 general elections approach,’’ Oriowo said.

Oriowo added that the step was in line with INEC’s determination not to disenfranchise anyone desirous of voting or be voted for at the elections.

She urged Lagos residents to take the advantage of the move to get registered before it would be too late.

NAN reports that before the decentralisation, the CVR, which began on June 28, 2021, was being carried out at the local government offices of INEC nationwide and at its state headquarters offices.

“INEC has published the notice of election for the 2023 general elections in compliance with extant provisions of the law and has unveiled the timetable and schedule of activities.

“As contained in the notice, Feb. 25, 2023 is the date for the presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and states Houses of Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, March 11, 2023, Oriowo said. (NAN)

