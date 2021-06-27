INEC CVR: Group to Generate 5000 Registered Voters

By Chimezie Godfrey

A coalition of civil society groups known as the Strategic Advocacy Group (SAG) for the expansion of polling units in Kogi Central Senatorial District is set to generate 5000 registered voters.

The group made up of Kogi Central CSO Coalition, Proudly Anebira Group, among others declared this when it presented a midterm Progress Report which it said, serves as a feedback for updates and reaction where necessary.

The group, in a communique made available to Newsdiaryonline and signed by its Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah and Secretary, Engr. Yusuf Ondeku, said that the selfless but worthy assignment is being carried out to build around the confidence reposed on them.

According to the group, the feedback is also meant to alert the people of Kogi Central on several challenges that need to be resolved collectively in order to bridge the gaps in the recent INEC Polling Units allocation to Kogi Central.

The Coalition in its submission, said that it believes the support it gets in this direction is for the sake of their fatherland and further streamlined a summary of its activities thus far.

The communique reads, “As we progress on this selfless but worthy assignment and the days getting closer, we considered it necessary to send this comprehensive feedback of our movements and activities, and also to alert you with our challenges which must be confronted and resolved collectively to be able to fill the desired gaps in the recent INEC Polling Units allocation to Kogi Central.

“This task is Herculean, we know, but also a necessity for the benefit of the successor generation of Ebiras. It is therefore our candid belief that your support in this direction is for the sake of our fatherland.

“We had an interface with the relevant stakeholders across board for consultation. This is in addition to series of physical and online meetings of the Group.

“We established a communication tool between us, state and local governments and other well meaning Ebira sons and daughters to effect this task, but very few have reached back to us. We hope those still in doubt will find it necessary after a review of this Report to call us for assistance;

“We constituted ward representatives committee (Field Reps), having one resourceful person from each ward to echo our activities and awareness campaigns to the people of that ward across the fifty seven (57) wards in Kogi Central Senatorial district;

“We also have constituted a five (5) man sub-committee (Local Government Coordinators), one person from each LGA to oversee the activities of the ward representatives and report the same to the central administrators. This was done to enhance speedy floats of information and door-to-door sensitization;

“An all encompassing Review Memo addressed to the State Residents Electoral Commissioner, State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Lokoja, Kogi State has been transmitted.

“This MEMO addressed everything bordering Ebiras as regards Polling Units and delineation of wards.

“It also put relevant stakeholders on notice of the likely outcome of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) Exercise beginning on Monday the 28th.

“Copies of the Memo are also copied to relevant stakeholders such as the Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Kogi State, the Senator and House of Representative members representing Kogi Central, key individuals and others.

“At least, five (5) of our artistes were engaged to produce short video skits and jingles to promote this course and these are online circulating in all relevant fora as we speak; Effort to ease the burdens that may be associated with the online voter registration for our people is on the top gear.”

The group blamed the backwardness of the Kogi Central Zone on apathy by its people to this kind of project but said it is the group’s responsibility to ensure the gap is closed

The Strategic Advocacy Group furthermore, gave its next line of action and appealed to all sons and daughters of “Ebira Tao” home and in diaspora to join and/or support with funds as its records and preparation shows it is behind expectation.

“Our Next Line Of Action is; “To mobilize a working/monitoring committee to go round the cyber cafe within the Central where the online continuous voters registration may take place from the 28th of June, 2021 to the closing for counselling or sensitization about our plans. This is to also assist with more awareness before the INEC Physical CVR that kicks off on the 19th of July.

“To have an expanded interface with all the local government and ward representatives, Saturday, 10th of July, 2021.

“This and the meetings with Political Party structures across the zone will hold simultaneously; To submit the drafted Memo to the relevant quarters on or before 10th July 2021,” the communique reads.

The group described the task as Herculean, but said that it is a necessity for the benefit of the successor generation of Ebiras.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...