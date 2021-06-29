INEC creates additional 2,910 polling units, commences online CVR in Kaduna

The Independent National  Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna on Tuesday disclosed had created additional 2,910 as began online registration of voters in the .

The acting Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the , Mr Awwal Mashi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Mashi said the additional were created to ease  process and make convenient  for the electorate to cast their votes.

He said Kaduna State now had a total of 8,012 , as against the initial 5,102, which could not cater for the increased number of registered voters.

“Kaduna has had 5,102 polling units since 1996 and there had been an increase in the number of registered voters, as such became necessary to have additional voting units.

“We had 2,910 voting points and when the Commission sought for input, it advised we convert those 2,910 voting points to full-fledged polling units.

“If you add the 2,910 voting points with the 5,102 original polling units we had in the state, it give you a total 8,012.

“We now have peace of mind because where we had polling unit that catered for over 3,000 to 4,000  people, we now have about four or five polling units created.

“In Rigasa settlement for instance, we used to have one polling unit that has five to six thousand registered voters in a unit that should cater for maximum of 700 people,” he said.

According to him, INEC  monitor the situation and with time, full exercise commence especially at rural areas that have  no access to the facilities.

The REC said the Commission would ensure publicity through the media with a view to intimating electorate on the new polling units. (NAN)

