INEC creates 2,239 additional polling units in Delta

May 10, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Independent National Electoral Commission (), has created 2,239  new polling units in State for the conduct of elections.The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Pastor Monday Udoh-Tom, disclosed this during

astakeholders meeting on Monday in Asaba.

He said the exercise had become imperartive to decongest the voting environment and allow every to exercise their franchise under a condusive atmosphere.The commissioner said that  following the creation of the additional polling units, state now has a total of 5,863 voting points spread across the 25 local government areas of the state.”Currently the number of polling units in the state is 3,624 and the preliminary numbers of the new polling units stands at 2,239.”We have new settlements developing every day and some of the polling units were located in places where they were not supposed to be.”For instance, some were located in shrines, religious houses and even private residence.”

The idea of creating additional polling units is sure that such polling units are pulled out and located in accessible places where voters can easily come out and cast their votes,” he said.Udoh-Tom recalled that had announced plans to expand voters access to polling units through the conversion of voting points to polling units.”To give effect to the pronouncement, the commission in from April 11, mobilised to field across all the 25 local government areas of the state to carry out this exercise.He, therefore, assured the stakeholders commission would do all that is permissible in law to do justice to all.Meanwhile, the representatives of political parties, civil society organisations and security

agenciescommended INEC for the initiative and expressed  hope initiative would help to improve subsequent elections in the country.On his part, the of the state House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, commended INEC for the initiative and called for creation of more polling units.The , who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Ebenezer Okorodudu, said that creating  more polling units would  decongest voting centres. (NAN)

