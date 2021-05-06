The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 1,162 additional polling units in Ebonyi, bring the total polling units in the state to 2, 947.

Dr Joseph Chukwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, announced this at a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday in Abakaliki.

Chukwu explained that the additional polling units were created from the existing voting points.

He further explained that the creation of the new units was the outcome of the polling units’ expansion done recently across the country ahead of the 2023 general election.

Chukwu said the initiative was aimed at providing more access to eligible electorate and eliminate barriers that hindered voters from exercising their franchise during elections.

The REC said that before INEC embarked on the expansion, it organised a two-day training for its Electoral Officers (EOs) and Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) to ensure a hitch free exercise.

He said that the electoral officers and their assistants worked in collaboration with critical stakeholders to identify appropriate location of the polling units.

“I am happy to inform you that the exercise was successfully concluded without hitches and that the information generated has been verified and confirmed by the commission’s verification team led by Prof. Okechukwu Ibeano, INEC National Commissioner.

“It is heart warning to inform you that at the end of the exercise, Ebonyi now has a total of 2,947 polling units as against 1,785 which it hitherto had.

“This shows an increase of 1,162 expanded polling units which cut across the 13 local government areas of the state, representing 65 per cent increase,’’ Chukwu said.

He said that the commission would begin the 2021 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) from June 28 and urged the stakeholders to sensitise the people.

Chukwu said that the exercise would avail the electorate opportunity to update and obtain the Permanent Voter’s Card.

“The exercise is for those who have not attained 18 years as at the time of last registration; those who have not registered before and those who have relocated to another area.

“The CVR is in preparation for the 2023 general elections and other electoral activities,’’ he said. (NAN)

