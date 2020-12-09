INEC cooperative society urges FG to simplify access to housing

Jafaru Gambo-Leko, President, Independent National Electoral Commission Staff Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society, has called for review of the requirements for civil servants to access Federal Government housing scheme.

Gambo-Leko, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the society’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking to NAN on the sideline of the AGM, Gambo-Leko said that federal government’s housing facility for civil servants was not too friendly at present, considering the minimum wage and the monthly repayment applicable.

“After profiling, most federal civil servants, especially junior officials, are not eligible to acquire the houses based on requirements.

“The federal government should review the requirements to see how it can accommodate everyone.

“Low-cost housing will help civil servants to be focused and more productive, because it is a welfare and encouragement for the beneficiaries,” he said.

Gambo-Leko also urged the federal and state governments to invest more in affordable housing for the citizens.

On his achievements as president of the cooperative society, Gambo-Leko said his leadership ensured the completion of INEC cooperative housing project at the Solutionis Estate, Karshi Navy site, with 35 plots of 500 square metres land.

Gambo-Leko said that the completion would end the cooperative long term investment in building as advised by professionals.

He said that many of their members were already in their houses while others were packing in.

“Some of our members who earlier subscribed for the houses have been informed that the cooperative will not continue with the building.

“We will allocate lands to them since it is part of the memorandum of understanding that members can build by themselves. Some of our members have already subscribed for the land option,” he added.

NAN reports that the cooperative society declared a net surplus of N8,340,41.00 for 2019 financial year. (NAN)