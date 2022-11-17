INEC confirms updated version of PDP candidates list in Edo

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC), Edo office, on Thursday confirmed the updated version of the list of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates vying for state and National Assembly elections in Edo.

Mr Timidi Wariowei, Head, Voter Education and Publicity, confirmed the updated version of the list in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Benin.

Wariowei said the office was, however, yet to receive the hard copy of the updated list to paste on their notice board.

He said: “There is an amended version of the list of PDP candidates vying for state and National Assembly elections in Edo on INEC website, strictly based on court order.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that there has been controversies following the emergence of different lists of candidates produced from parallel primary elections conducted by the party in the state.

INEC had earlier published the list of candidates for the state and National Assembly elections in the state but now updated it. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

