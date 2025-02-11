INEC Confirms Readiness for Secure, Transparent 2025 Elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, ha declared the commission’s readiness and the collaborative efforts needed to ensure secure and transparent elections in the year 2025.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has declared the commission’s readiness and the collaborative efforts needed to ensure secure and transparent elections in the year 2025.

Prof. Yakubu revealed this in his opening remarks at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, at the first regular quarterly meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) for 2025,

He acknowledged the significant role that security agencies play in the success of the electoral process. He highlighted the Commission’s preparations for two major elections in 2025, including the Anambra State Governorship election scheduled for November 8, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections on February 21, 2026.

“This year is going to be a busy one for us in terms of securing the conduct of elections and electoral activities,” Yakubu remarked. “We’ve already released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Anambra Governorship election and the FCT Area Council elections, which are critical milestones.”

Yakubu provided detailed information about the upcoming elections, explaining that the Anambra State election will take place across 5,720 polling units, with results collated in 326 wards and 21 local government areas. Similarly, the FCT election will cover 68 constituencies, including six area council chairmen and 62 councillors, with 2,822 polling units deployed.

The INEC Chairman also noted the ongoing preparations for several bye-elections to fill vacancies in legislative seats across the country, with 16 new vacancies having arisen since the nine bye-elections held the previous year.

Yakubu emphasized the importance of close coordination between INEC and security agencies, citing the success of the Ondo State governorship election as a model. “Better coordination in the deployment of security and electoral officials contributed to the early commencement of polls and peaceful conduct of the election,” he said, referencing the successful management of logistics, particularly in challenging, riverine areas.

Looking ahead, the INEC Chairman reiterated the Commission’s commitment to tackling election-related malpractices, such as vote-buying, which remains a concern for both voters and candidates. He commended the cooperation between INEC and law enforcement agencies, particularly anti-graft bodies, which has already led to the successful prosecution of offenders in multiple states.

“We have seen success in our fight against vote-buying, and our collaboration with the law enforcement agencies is crucial. The problem is not limited to Election Day but also affects party primaries, where delegate-buying remains a significant challenge,” Yakubu said, underscoring the need for continued joint efforts to combat electoral malpractice.

Yakubu concluded by reiterating the importance of the ongoing partnerships between the Commission, security agencies, and other stakeholders. “We must continue to work together to ensure a smooth and peaceful electoral process, providing Nigerians with a happy and transparent experience on Election Day and beyond.”

The meeting was attended by key security and law enforcement officials, including the National Security Adviser (NSA), who co-chairs ICCES, and the Inspector General of Police, along with other senior members of the INEC team.

As the electoral calendar advances, all eyes will remain on how INEC and its security partners handle the challenges ahead, particularly the security logistics, vote-buying, and the integrity of the election process.