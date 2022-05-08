INEC condemns calls on its chairman to join 2023 presidential race as preposterous

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

INEC on Sunday in Abuja condemned calls from some unidentified quarters on the commission’s boss, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to join the 2023 presidential race.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, described the calls as preposterous, saying it would not happen.

“Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the presidential race.

“It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen. The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections.

“His responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to contemplate extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles,’’ Oyekanmi stated.

He added that Prof. Yakubu would continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or ill will against any political party or candidate. (NAN)

