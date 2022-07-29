INEC condemns arrest of Edo REC over recent primaries

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), has condemned the arrest of the Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) over matters arising from the recent primaries conducted by a political party in the State.

Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Okoye who acknowledged the clarification by the Police Command on why the REC was detained, however, cautioned that actions capable of creating the impression of harassment of INEC officials or infringement of the independence of the Commission must be avoided.

He said,”The attention of the Commission has been drawn to media reports that our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Edo State, Dr Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, was invited and detained by the Edo State Police Command yesterday 28th July 2022 in connection with matters arising from the recent primaries conducted by a political party in the State.

“The Commission can confirm that the REC was invited. However, the Edo State Police Command has issued a statement to clarify the situation, saying that the REC was only invited to provide insight into some technical issues regarding our processes and nothing more. He was neither detained nor is he personally under investigation as media reports suggested.

“While we welcome the clarification by the Police Command, we wish to point out that any other official of the Commission assigned by the REC could have provided the required insight. Alternatively, a visit to our State Office by the Commissioner of Police or his assigned representative could have achieved the same goal as has been the tradition in our collaborative relationship with security agencies.

“For emphasis, our REC in Edo State, Dr Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, is a conscientious public officer and co-chairman of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) at State level. He was the sitting REC when the last Governorship election was conducted in Edo State on 19th September 2020 which was adjudged to be free, fair and credible.

“Any action capable of creating the impression of harassment of our officials or infringement of the independence of the Commission must be avoided, especially at this critical period of our preparations for the 2023 General Election.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

