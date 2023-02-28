INEC concludes presidential poll collation in Bayelsa, transmits result to Abuja

By Shedrack Frank

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday concluded collation of the presidential poll from the eight Local Government Areas in Bayelsa.

INEC’s Presidential Poll Collation Officer in Bayelsa, Prof. Lilian Salami, concluded the collation which lasted for many hours between Sunday and Monday at about 1 a.m. at INEC’s Election Results Collation Centre in Yenagoa.’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Yenagoa reports that PDP won five LGAs, APC won two while LP won one.

Salami, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, lauded voters for their peaceful disposition and patience during and after the polls in Bayelsa.

She also commended party agents, the media, security agents and other stakeholders who played various roles during the polls.

“I must appreciate you all. You have displayed patriotism and patience to your nation, showing that you have the country at heart.”

The vice-chancellor said that the result had since been signed by agents of the political parties present at the centre, including the APC, PDP, AA, PRP, NNPP and Accord Parties.

She said that after collation of the results, it had been transmitted to the INEC Presidential Election Collation Centre in Abuja. (NAN)