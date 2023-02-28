INEC concludes collation of presidential election results in Ebonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, concluded collation of the presidential election results in Ebonyi State, three days after the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections were held across the country on Saturday.

The State Collation Centre Officer, Prof. Charles Igwe, after the conclusion of the collation in Abakaliki, called the various party agents to sign the result sheets.

NAN reports that the signing was done in the presence of domestic and foreign observers, security agencies and the media, amongst others.

Igwe, of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, commended all the key stakeholders for ensuring the success of the election process.

On the national assembly elections, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mrs Onyeka Ugochi, assured the aggrieved parties that the commission would verify all the results. (NAN)