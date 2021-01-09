INEC commiserates with CSOs on the death of rights advocate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commiserated with Nigeria’s civil society community on the death of Mrs Esther Uzoma, a gender rights advocate.

Uzoma was the National Coordinator of Proactive Gender Initiative and the Convener of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that the commission received with shock the news of her death.

Okoye, who also condoned with her family and friends said the death was “an irreparable loss” pointing out that Uzoma would be remembered for her commitment to a better Nigeria.

“She has worked closely with the commission (INEC) in the areas of election observation, constitutional and electoral reforms as well as in capacity building for the staff of the commission.

“Uzoma championed good causes and spent a considerable portion of her life fighting for a better society,” the INEC chief said.

He said Nigeria had lost a “courageous and vibrant civil society leader’’.

“Uzoma was a known gender rights advocate, civil society activist and a tireless campaigner for credible elections in Nigeria,’’ Okoye said. (NAN)