INEC commends turnout at mock voter accreditation in Delta

By Mercy Obojeghren

INEC has commended the turnout of potential voters at Saturday’s mock voter accreditation using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in Delta.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, who monitored the exercise in some polling units in Asaba said: “’what we have seen is very encouraging.

“The people are happy and said they have seen the reality of the one man, one vote.’’

He added: “the one man, one vote is coming to pass on Feb. 25. What INEC has been preaching about has come to stay. It is going to be one man, one vote.’’

He assured those in doubt that the voter cards issued in 2011 are still valid for the oncoming general elections.

“Some of these cards have been tested and they are working. The cards you have picked up newly are also working,’’ he said.

Udoh-Tom advised eligible voters to turn out en-masse to discharge their civic duties on Election Days.

“On the days of election, do not sit back at home. Come out and vote whoever is your choice candidate.

“I also assure you that there won’t be problem of network failure during accreditation.

“We don’t use network for accreditation or voting. We only use network for uploading and sending results,’’ he stressed.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who witnessed the exercise in some of the polling units observed that the BVAS machines functioned well, just as there was high turnout of potential voters.

Potential voters who participated in the exercise commended INEC for its outcome, saying it was a good initiative.

Mr Kennedy Asha of Owa Alero in Ika North East Local Government Area said he was accredited within five minutes of his arrival at the mock exercise.

“I commend INEC for this initiative; it should keep it up,’’ he said. (NAN)