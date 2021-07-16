INEC commends ITF over launch of indigenous mobile phone

The Independent National Electoral Commission () has commended the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) over the launching of its indigenous phone.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner () in Plateau, Mr Halilu Pai, stated this on Friday in Jos when he led his team on a commendation visit to the Director-General of the Fund, Sir Joseph Ari.

Pai said that the production of the phone by the Fund depicted a breakthrough in the technological sector of the country.

According to , the production of the phone by the ITF has shown that has the capacity to do greater exploits in the technological sector.

He said that would partner the ITF as the Fund a training organisation, so that it could train the commission’s staff in different fields and skills.

The commissioner said that in the area of technology, continuously trying to improve technologically as regards its electronic transmission and electronic inclusion which he said also an area in which the commission could partner the Fund to ensure the consolidation of democracy.

He assured of the commission’s deepened to collaborate the Fund.

Sir Ari, who received the and his team, disclosed that the mobile phone developed at the ITF’s Model Skills Training Centre (MSTC), Abuja, with the use of indigenously sourced materials.

He said that the INEC and the ITF would synergise as INEC was in the capacity building of its workforce, which he said, was indicative of  the commission’s desire to have a very and proactive workforce.

“I am certain that  from our Learning and brochure which INEC now has, it will be able to look at tailor-made programmes that have developed to meet their specific needs for ITF to carry such training in line with the curriculum we would draw up for them,” the director-general said.(NAN)

