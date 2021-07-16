INEC commends ITF over launch of indigenous mobile phone

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commended the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) over the launching of its indigenous mobile phone.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Plateau, Mr Halilu Pai, stated this on Friday in Jos when he led his team on a commendation visit to the Director-General of the Fund, Sir Joseph Ari.

Pai said that the production of the mobile phone by the Fund depicted a breakthrough in the technological sector of the country.

According to him, the production of the mobile phone by the ITF has shown that Nigeria has the capacity to do greater exploits in the technological sector.

He said that INEC would partner with the ITF as the Fund was a training organisation, so that it could train the commission’s staff in different fields and skills.

The commissioner said that in the area of technology, INEC was continuously trying to improve technologically as regards its electronic transmission and electronic inclusion which he said was also an area in which the commission could partner with the Fund to ensure the consolidation of democracy.

He assured of the commission’s deepened commitment to collaborate with the Fund.

Sir Ari, who received the REC and his team, disclosed that the mobile phone was developed at the ITF’s Model Skills Training Centre (MSTC), Abuja, with the use of indigenously sourced materials.

He said that the INEC and the ITF would synergise as INEC was interested in the capacity building of its workforce, which he said, was indicative of the commission’s desire to have a very healthy and proactive workforce.

“I am certain that from our Learning and Development brochure which INEC now has, it will be able to look at tailor-made programmes that have been developed to meet their specific needs for ITF to carry out such training in line with the curriculum we would draw up for them,” the director-general said.(NAN)

