INEC commences ad-hoc staff screening in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has commenced ad-hoc staff screening in three senatorial zones of Enugu State, ahead of the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that INEC had fixed Feb. 25, for Presidential and National Assembly elections, as well as March 11, for the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in Enugu State, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, told NAN in Enugu on Friday, that the screening was currently ongoing in the three senatorial zones simultaneously.

According to Chukwu, the exercise will run for four days; starting Jan. 19 to end Jan. 22.

“The screening/verification of documents of the ad-hoc personnel, who applied online for the 2023 election, is on.

“The exercise is holding at three different INEC local government area (LGA) offices, representing each of the senatorial zones in the state.

“For Enugu-East Senatorial Zone, the screening is being done at INEC office, Enugu North LGA; and for Enugu-West Senatorial Zone, the screening is being done at INEC office in Udi LGA.

“While for Enugu-North Senatorial Zone, the screening is being done at INEC office in Nsukka LGA,” he said.

The REC said that the exercise had been smooth and hitch-free, adding that: “The applicants are responding positively with necessary screening requirements”.

“Shortlisted applicants will be invited for training in February,” Chukwu added. (NAN)