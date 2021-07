INEC cites ‘court order’, drops Soludo’s name from Anambra guber candidates’ list

By Danlami Nmodu

Despite initial excitement by his supporters following his primary ‘victory’, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC did not name former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Charles Soludo of APGA among the list of Anambra State gubernatorial candidates.

The list of candidates released by INEC Friday named Chukwuma Michael Umeoji as the APGA candidate.The Commission left a remark “court order” on the table containing the list, as the apparent reason why Umeoji’s name appeared.(See table below).

Also, the PDP has no candidate on the released list due to court order, according to the table.

According to INEC, the Anambra State gubernatorial election is scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021.

A statement by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Friday said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met yesterday, Thursday, 15th July 2021 and among other things considered the List/personal particulars of candidates nominated by the various political parties for the Anambra State Governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021.

“The Commission also considered and took cognizance of the Judgments/Court Orders served on it in relation to the primaries of the political parties and other processes leading to the election.

“In line with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010(as amended) the personal particulars of the candidates will be published in the Commissions Notice Board in Awka, Anambra State while the names of the candidates, their gender, party, age, qualification and the Commissions decision/ remarks are herein attached.

“The Commission will continue to act in consonance with the Constitution and the law and will continue to obey the judgments and orders of courts served on it.”

See the table as released by INEC:

LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR ANAMBRA STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION SCHEDULED FOR 6TH NOVEMBER 2021

By the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for Anambra State Governorship Election, the publication of the list of candidates takes place on 16th July 2021. Here is the list of candidates for the election:

S/N POSITION NAME OF CANDIDATE GENDER PARTY AGE QUALIFICATION REMARKS 1 GOVERNORSHIP EKENE ALEX NWANKWO MALE A 37 FSLC, SSCE, BSC 2 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP FRANCESCA ANWULIKA ANENE FEMALE A 40 FSLC, WASC, HND 3 GOVERNORSHIP DOREEN IFEOMA MADUKA-ARISA FEMALE AA 49 FSLC, SSCE, LLB 4 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP CHIDUBE SUNDAY NNAEMEKA MALE AA 49 FSLC, SSCE, BSC 5 GOVERNORSHIP OBI SYLVESTER CHUKWUDOZIE MALE AAC 41 FSLC, NECO, BSC 6 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP OKOYE PASCHAL CHUKWUEBUKA MALE AAC 36 FSLC, NECO 7 GOVERNORSHIP AKACHUKWU SULLIVAN NWANKPO MALE ADC 59 FSLC, WAEC, LLB 8 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP LAWRENCE CHIJIOKE UGHAMADU MALE ADC 48 FSLC, WASC, SSCE 9 GOVERNORSHIP PRINCE UME-EZEOKE AFAM LUKE DOUGLAS MALE ADP 51 FSLC, NECO 10 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP CHINYERE UZOAMAKA UYANWA FEMALE ADP 61 FSLC, WASC, TCII, NCE, B.ED, M.ED, PHD 11 GOVERNORSHIP EMMANUEL ANDY NNAMDI UBA MALE APC 62 FSLC, WASC, BA 12 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP JOHNBOSCO OKECHUKWU ANAEDOBE MALE APC 53 FSLC, WASC, BSC 13 GOVERNORSHIP CHUKWUMA MICHAEL UMEOJI MALE APGA 54 FSLC, GCE, BA COURT ORDER 14 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP OROGBU OBIAGELI LILIAN MALE APGA 48 FSLC, SSCE, BSC, PhD COURT ORDER 15 GOVERNORSHIP EZE ROBINSON CHUKWUMA MALE APM 48 FSLC, SSCE, BSC 16 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP MBUNABO FELIX CHUKWUNONSO MALE APM 36 FSLC, SSCE, BA 17 GOVERNORSHIP AZUBUIKE PHILIP ECHETEBU MALE APP 50 WAEC 18 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP OGBONNA JONATHAN VINATUS NNABIKE MALE APP 51 NECO 19 GOVERNORSHIP CHIKA JERRY OKEKE MALE BP 47 FSLC, SSCE, BSC 20 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP CHIKA JULIET ADIBE FEMALE BP 46 FSLC, GCE, BSC 21 GOVERNORSHIP AGBASIMALO OBIORA EMMANUEL MALE LP 39 FSLC, SSCE, BSC, 22 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP MUOKWUE CHINEDU PETER MALE LP 45 FSLC, SSCE, BSC, MSC 23 GOVERNORSHIP OHAJIMKPO LEONARD EMEKA MALE NNPP 50 FSLC, SSCE, WASC, BA 24 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP NWUDE HENRIETTA EBELECHUWU FEMALE NNPP 49 GRD 11, WASC, BSC 25 GOVERNORSHIP ADAOBI UCHENNA OKPEKE FEMALE NRM 47 FSLC, WAEC, BSC, MSC 26 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP SAMUEL CHUKWUDILIM IFEJIKA MALE NRM 43 FSLC, WAEC, BSC 27 GOVERNORSHIP PDP COURT ORDER 28 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP PDP COURT ORDER 29 GOVERNORSHIP NNAMDI NWAWUO MALE PRP 45 FSLC, WAEC 30 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP HUMPHERY ONYENWE ANASO MALE PRP 57 WAEC 31 GOVERNORSHIP EKELEM EDWARD ARINZE MALE SDP 64 FSLC, WAEC 32 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP OKOLI RICHARD CHIKAODIRI MALE SDP 51 FSLC, NECO 33 GOVERNORSHIP IFEANYI PATRICK UBAH MALE YPP 49 NECO 34 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP ALOYSIUS IZUCHUKWU EKEE MALE YPP 49 WAEC, MBBS 35 GOVERNORSHIP UGWOJI MARTIN UCHENNA MALE ZLP 55 FSLC, WASC 36 DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP NSOBUNDU IZUCHUKWU THADDEUS MALE ZLP 36 FSLC, SSCE, BSC

