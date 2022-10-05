INEC Chairman Yakubu, Ardo, Arase join Adegboruwa, Aniagolu-Okoye in Lagos for GOCOP Confab ’22

All is now set for the 2022 annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) billed for Thursday, October 6 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, as keynote speaker and panellists are now in town for the epoch event.

Confirming the development, Chairman, 2022 Conference Committee, Mr. Ken Ugbechie was quoted in a press statement by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Remmy Nweke, that the keynote speaker and Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is live in Lagos for this conference to be presided over by the founder, Centre for Alternative Policy Perspectives and Strategy (CAPPS) Dr. Umar Ardo, who arrived on Wednesday.

Ugbechie also confirmed that the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. Solomon E. Arase, arrived Lagos on Wednesday to join other panellists namely, human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, and Dr. Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, Regional Director, Ford Foundation (West Africa).

This is coming as GOCOP on Wednesday successfully hosted its 2022 strategy meeting with partners made up of heads of corporate communications in public and private organisations, and key players in the public relations and advertising industry in the country.

The statement recalled that the theme for the 2022 conference is “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

Ugbechie noted that the GOCOP 2022 annual conference attracted partnerships from several government and corporate institutions including Delta, Lagos, Benue, Ebonyi states, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Chevron Nigeria Limited, and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Other partners are Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Access Bank Plc, Unity Bank plc, Globacom, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc.), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), First Bank Plc, Nigeria Liquefied National Gas (NLNG), The Presidency, Wema Bank, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) among others.

Ugbechie assured that GOCOP is set to ensure a successful conference this year. He enjoined stakeholders to play by the rules, especially the politicians especially now that they have signed the peace accord for the 2023 general elections.

