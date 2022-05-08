INEC Chairman will not join presidential race – Official

Mr. Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has described as preposterous, the inuendoes in some quarters urging Nigerians not to be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the 2023 presidential race.

Oyekanmi categorically said, “It will not happen.” He made this assertion in a statement reacting to the insinuations.

Professor Yakubu’s spokesman reiterated that his boss remains “an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections”.

His statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the Presidential race or urging him to do so. It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen.

“The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections. His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.

“The Chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or illwill against, any political party or candidate.”

