INEC Chairman Arrives In Enugu

PIC: INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu (in blue), Father Kukah (in Cassock) and other top officials of the Commission.

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and his entourage comprising National Commissioners, members of the Technical Team, Directors and other Directing Staff, have just arrived at Enugu Airport en route Akwa. Bishop Hassan Kukah, one of the conveners of the National Peace Committee was on the same flight.

Prof Yakubu is billed to attend the traditional and final Stakeholders’ Meeting tomorrow in Awka, to discuss final aspects of the Anambra State Governorship Election, scheduled for Saturday 6th November 2021.

He will also on Thursday attend the Peace Accord ceremony, where all the contesting candidates of the 18 Political Parties will commit themselves to peace in writing.





