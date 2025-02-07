INEC Calls for Creation of Electoral Offences Tribunal to Ensure Speedy Justice

In a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral process, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has once again called for the establishment of an Electoral Offences Tribunal.



By Chimezie Godfrey



In a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral process, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has once again called for the establishment of an Electoral Offences Tribunal.



During the first regular quarterly consultative meeting with the media in Abuja on Friday, 7th FebrProfessor Yakubu emphasized the need for a specialized judicial body with the authority and mandate to quickly adjudicate electoral cases.

“We have witnessed progress in the prosecution of electoral offenders, but the system still faces significant challenges. Judicial and legislative actions in recent times underscore our efforts, particularly in dealing with offences involving our officials. However, the existing process lacks the timeliness required to ensure justice is served promptly,” said Professor Yakubu, addressing members of the media, including executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and representatives of various media outlets.



Professor Yakubu elaborated on the difficulties posed by the current system of prosecuting electoral offences. He pointed out that the slow pace of justice often results from the lack of a dedicated tribunal for electoral matters, leading to cases dragging on for years. Citing the lengthy legal proceedings involving a Returning Officer from the 2019 General Election, which took nearly six years to conclude, he stressed the urgency of reform. “It took nearly six years to achieve the successful prosecution at the trial court. This delay not only undermines the integrity of our elections but also erodes public trust in the electoral system,” he explained.



The INEC Chairman also highlighted the significant number of ongoing cases, noting that 774 alleged offenders from the 2023 General Election were currently being prosecuted, with some successful convictions in states like Kebbi and Kogi. However, he acknowledged that many cases were still pending, primarily due to the absence of time-bound regulations for electoral offences, unlike post-election tribunal cases. “Electoral offences are not given priority, and they are often carried over from one general election to another, impacting the thoroughness of their prosecution,” said Professor Yakubu.



To address this critical issue, Professor Yakubu reiterated his call for the establishment of an Electoral Offences Tribunal with a specific jurisdiction and a defined timeframe for the speedy dispensation of cases. He urged the media to join INEC in advocating for this reform, which he believes is essential for ensuring the continued integrity of Nigeria’s electoral democracy.



“The creation of this tribunal will provide the necessary legal framework to expedite the trial of electoral offences. It will also ensure that those who undermine the electoral process face justice in a timely manner, thereby deterring future misconduct,” he added.



As the country approaches several upcoming elections, including the Anambra State Governorship election in November 2025 and the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory in 2026, Professor Yakubu stressed that INEC remains committed to improving the electoral process. However, he emphasized that multi-stakeholder collaboration, including media support, is crucial to pushing for reforms that will strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.



In conclusion, Professor Yakubu’s call for an Electoral Offences Tribunal serves as a reminder that electoral justice cannot be delayed. With the media’s support, he hopes that this initiative will gain traction, leading to more efficient, transparent, and fair elections in the future.