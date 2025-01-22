INEC calls for cost-effective alternative means to by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for the amendment of the law for a more cost-effective alternative methods of filling vacancies at the national and state assemblies.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made the call during the commission’s consultative meeting with political parties on Wednesday in Abuja.

He urged stakeholders to prevail on the national assembly to amend the law for a more cost-effective alternative means as it was being practiced in many jurisdictions around the world.

Yakubu said that INEC had been appealing to stakeholders, including political parties, to join the advocacy and for the national assembly to amend the law accordingly.

He said that over the last one and a half years since the inauguration of the current national and state assemblies in June 2023, vacancies had occurred in 23 constituencies.

According to him, this is as a result of death of serving members or voluntary resignation for executive positions at federal, state, local governments.

He said some also resigned due to their appointment as ministers, commissioners, chairman of a local government or as a board member or chairman.

“While the commission has conducted nine by-elections early last year, 14 more vacancies have occurred since then.

“They are unpredictable, unbudgeted for and difficult to plan in advance. Worse still, some by-elections lead to another.

“There are situations where a by-election in one senatorial district was won by a serving member of the house of representatives from the same district, thereby creating another vacancy.

“In turn, a member of the state assembly won the by-election to the house of representatives and this led to another vacancy in the state assembly.

“Consequently, one by-election led to three by-elections.

“Not only are these by-elections costly, they also divert the commission’s attention from its other extensive electoral responsibilities,’’ he said.(NAN)