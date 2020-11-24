INEC: Buhari requests Senate to confirm Yakubu for 2nd term

By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari has formerly requested the Senate to confirm Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as INEC Chairman for a second term.

A letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan read at plenary Tuesday, Buhari said “in accordance with section 154 (subsection 1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I’m pleased to present for confirmation of the Senate, Professor Mahmud Yakubu for a second and final term”.

The President looked forward for “expeditious consideration” of the request.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Buhari had in a statement much earlier denominated Yakubu for a second term as INEC Chairman.

Yakubu recently stepped aside pending his confirmation by the Senate.