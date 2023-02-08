INEC briefs FEC, says despite challenges, elections will ‘hold as scheduled’

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu was at the Presidential Villa Wednesday to brief the Federal Executive Council, FEC on the Commission’s preparations for the 2023 general elections.

While addressing the State House Press Corps after briefing the Council, Prof Yakubu identified two challenges -petroleum products and currency matter- which he said have been resolved.

He therefore assured Nigerians that the elections will hold as scheduled.

“So rest assured that the elections will hold as scheduled, on the 25th of February for National and on the 11th of March for the State elections”,Professor Yakubu said.

Speaking earlier on his visit to the State House, the INEC Chairman said, “It is a general briefing.You know, it is in keeping with the tradition, that on the eve of major elections, general elections in particular, the Commission is invited to brief Council. It is also invited to brief the Council of State. The briefing for the Council of State is going to take place on Friday the 10th.

“So basically, it’s about the readiness of the commission to conduct the elections. So we took members of Council through all the preparations that we have put in place for the election; and the challenges that we have taken and the steps that we have taken to address those challenges.

Professor Yabu said, “I can tell you two of these challenges quickly.The first one is availability of petroleum products. We had a meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers and they raised that as an issue of concern.

“Immediately after that meeting, we interfaced with the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.And right now there is a technical Committee working.The idea is for them to avail us the use of their over 900 manned Mega Stations as well as floating mega Stations nationwide for the purpose of stocking products to ensure that the Commission doesn’t suffer any encumbrances in movement of personnel and materials for the election.

“The Second one is the currency issue, and again we had an engagement yesterday with the Governor of the Central Bank and he assured us that the Commission will not suffer any encumbrances on that score.

“Fortunately for us, all our accounts, national and state are held by the apex bank . So we raised those challenges but we have found a solution to those challenges.”