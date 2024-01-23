INEC begins training of SPOs for Surulere House of Reps bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has begun training of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) for the forthcoming Surulere I Federal Constituency bye-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day training of trainers, mainly INEC permanent staff, is ongoing at the INEC Headquarters at Sabo Yaba.

Mrs Adenike Oriowo, INEC Public Affairs Officer in Lagos state, told NAN that the training was part of preparations by the electoral umpire to deliver a credible bye-election in the state.

“Today, we have started the training of the SPOs and the same training will be cascaded to the Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) on polling and counting as we get set for the election.

“INEC cannot leave any stones unturned in its preparations, not minding the fact that we just finished with the general elections not too long ago. All the ad hoc staff are going to be adequately trained.

“We cannot jettison training of officers because election is a serious business and we must get everything right. We have 26 SPOs undergoing training ahead of the polls,” she said.

Oriowo said the training of other ad hoc staff would begin immediately after the SPOs to make the election officers ready for the poll.

She said that INEC had started implementation of activities and timetable for the elections since the notice of election was published on Jan.4, and party primaries to elect candidates held from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9.

The spokesperson added that INEC’s preparations were on top gear to ensure strict adherence to relevant laws and guidelines for the poll.

NAN reports that Surulere I Federal Constituency consists of six Registration Areas (Wards) and 258 Polling Units.

Twelve candidates of different political parties would be contesting in the Feb. 3 election.

The seat became vacant due to the resignation of the former occupant, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, who after winning, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

