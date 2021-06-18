INEC begins online voter registration on June 28 – official

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday said it would begin the online voter registration, via its registration portal, on June 28.

The INEC National Commissioner, Mr Festus Okoye, announced this at a news briefing on the preparations for the Gwaram bye-election in Dutse.

“The INEC Voter Registration Portal will be deployed to enable people register online and thereafter go to their respective state or local government office of the commission to capture their biometrics and facials.

“Those that want to transfer their registration from one place to another can also make use of the online portal.

“Those that have prior issues of accreditation and with damaged or defaced PVC’s can also use the online portal to rectify the challenge,’’ the commissioner explained.

Okoye also said that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, would announce the time for the commencement of the physical registration at the end of the consultation with critical stakeholders.

He, therefore, appealed to all critical stakeholders to rave up their voter education initiatives.

He also called on civil society groups and the media to assist in educating Nigerians on the import of online voter registration. (NAN)