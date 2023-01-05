INEC begins online media accreditation for 2023 general elections

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced online accreditation for Journalists and media organisations wishing to cover the 2023 general elections.

According to the flier issued by INEC on Thursday in Abuja, interested media organisations wishing to deploy journalists to cover the election are to apply via: https://imap.inecnigeria.org.

It stated that the portal would be accessible from Thursday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Feb. 5.

“Late submission shall not be entertained as the portal will automatically shut down on Sunday. Feb. 5 at 5pm.

“There shall be no manual accreditation

For further enquiries, INEC adviced media organisations to contact Chinwe Ogbuka – 08033141836; Nathaniel Gana – 08033802792; and Patience George – 08032861058.(NAN)