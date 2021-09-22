INEC begins nationwide display of voters register Sept 24, says Ebonyi REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will commence the first quarter display of Voter Register (VR) across the country on Sept. 24.

Dr Joseph Chukwu, the Ebonyi INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who stated this at a news conference in Abakaliki, on Wednesday, added that the display will run from Sept. 24 and end on Sept.30.

He urged those that took part in the registration exercise to use the opportunity to cross-check their biodata and any other relevant information and make corrections, where necessary.

Chukwu noted that the exercise was sequel to the end of the first quarter of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) that began in June.

The REC, who commended eligible voters for participating in the civic exercise appealed to the citizenry to continue supporting INEC’s activities that would lead to credible elections in 2023.

“Following the completion of the online and physical registrations, which began on June 28 and closed by 11.59p.m on Sept. 21.

“The display of voters’ register for claims and objections will hold effective from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30 for the first quarter.

“The exercise will take place in all the 13 local government offices of the commission, including the two centres at the state headquarters.

“The register will also be on display simultaneously across the 774 local government areas and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as other designated centres.

“All registrants are, therefore, advised to visit centres where they registered or made corrections to check for the correctness of their particulars”, Chukwu said.

He explained that the second quarter of the CVR exercise would begin on Oct. 4 nationwide and end on Dec. 20, while third phase of the exercise would start by Jan. 3, 2022 and close on March 4.

The fourth quarter would begin by April 11, 2022 to end on June 30, 2022.

“Let me on behalf of the Chairman of our commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, express our gratitude to all critical stakeholders for their cooperation before, during and after the first quarter of the exercise in Ebonyi.

“Except occasional disruptions by rain, we did not encounter any security breach during the entire exercise throughout the state,” Chukwu said. (NAN)

