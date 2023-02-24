INEC begins distribution of election materials in Delta, first to riverine areas

By Mercy Obojeghren

INEC began the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials in Delta on Thursday.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, said the Commission decided to focus the distribution first on the six riverine local government areas of the state.

“We are here in the premises of the CBN distributing election materials to the 25 local government areas of the state.

“We started with six local government areas that are farthest from the state capital and those that are in the riverine areas, like Bomadi, Burutu, Patani, Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West.

“These materials must get to the 25 Local government areas before the election,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council in Delta, Mr Emeka Bidokwu said political parties confirmed that the materials were complete and intact before the commencement of the distribution.

“We have confirmed that the materials are complete and intact. The various political parties are all represented here.

“If the materials are not complete, we will raise the alarm.

“This thing we are doing is in synergy between the political parties and INEC,’’ Bidokwu said. (NAN)