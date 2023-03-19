INEC begins collation of results in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the collation of governorship election results from the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa.

Declaring the process open on Sunday, the State Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, called for orderliness for the success of the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise commenced at about 12:30 p.m. with results from Guyuk Local Government Area.

Other local governments areas whose results had arrived as at the time of filling this report include; Shelleng, Gombi, Jada, Girei, Ganye, Lamurde and Maiha.

Present at the commencement of the collation were the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Afolabi Babatola; Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCD), Bello Sinusi; Comptroller Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ibrahim Maina.

Others were Commandant National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Agboalu Samson and Zonal Controller Federal Fire Service, Modi Andrew. Representatives of EFCC, National Orientation Agency (NOA) and party agents were also presen.

NAN also reports that security personnel were deployed to major roads in the metropolis while Galadima Aminu Way leading to INEC office was blocked to ensure security during the exercise (NAN)