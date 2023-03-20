INEC begins collation of Governorship results in Zamfara

By Shuaib Sadiq

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the collation of governorship and House of Assembly election results in Zamfara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the collation commenced at 5.57 p.m on Sunday for the governorship and legislative polls held on Saturday across the 14 local government areas of the state.

Zamfara has 24 State House of Assembly seats spread across the 14 local government areas in the state.

The local government areas include Gusau, Tsafe, Bungudu, Maru, Anka, Bukuyum, Bakura and Talata Mafara.

Others are Maradun, Gumi, Kaura-Namoda, Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi.

The Returning Officer for the governorship election in the state, Prof. Kassimu Shehu, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, said the collation of results formed part of the electoral process.

NAN also reports that the collation is being conducted in the presence of all political parties agents, observers and security agents.

So far, results from three local government areas of Anka, Bukuyum and Zurmi have been submitted. (NAN)