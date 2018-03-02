INEC announces rotational CVR to capture more voters in Kaduna State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday announced the rotation of its Continues Voter Registration (CVR) to capture more eligible voters in Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the commission’s Administrative Secretary in the state, Nick Dazang, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

The statement said that the first batch of the rotation exercise would begin from Monday, March 5 to Friday, March 28, in the 23 local government areas of the state.

It further explained that the first batch of the exercise would be conducted in two selected Wards/Registration Areas in each of the local governments, “while other areas would follow suite accordingly.“

The statement noted that the arrangement would not in any way affect the ongoing CVR in the 23 INEC Local Government Area offices in the state.

“The two exercises will go on simultaneously, ‘the statement added.

The commission, therefore, urged eligible voters in the state to take advantage of the opportunity and obtain the voter card ahead of the 2019 general elections. (NAN)