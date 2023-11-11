Saturday, November 11, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectINEC alleges sabotage in Kogi guber poll
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

INEC alleges sabotage in Kogi guber poll

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
12

By Thompson Yamput

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed
some unseen forces for late arrival of officials and election materials in some polling units for Saturday’s Kogi governorship election.

The state INEC Voter Education and Publicity Officer, Mr Haliru Sule, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Saturday.

“As an election umpire, INEC made adequate preparations for this off circle governorship election, yet we still experienced some hitches here an there.

“To us these hitches are deliberate sabotage by some unseen forces.

“We didn’t expect the sudden dearth of vehicles that could transport our Adhoc staff and materials to heir respective polling units.

“But all the same, we tried our best and over came the challenges, which gave room for smooth and peaceful conduct of the election,” he said.
He added: “We are confident that at the end of the exercise, it would be said that it was free, fair, credible and successful.

“We are appreciative of the efforts of the security operatives at giving our personnel and the electorates adequate security cover for a peaceful and successful election.” (NAN)

Previous article
Election: Bayelsa Deputy Gov. advises voters to be orderly
Next article
EFCC in Election Monitoring Operations
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.