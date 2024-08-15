INEC: 4.6m voters to participate in Edo, Ondo polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that a total of 4,682,086 registered voters will be participating in the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that a total of 4,682,086 registered voters will be participating in the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu revealed this at the meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ((ICCES) held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Yakubu also disclosed that young and middle-aged persons constitute 71.5% of voters in the two States.

He said,”The Commission has already announced the figures of new voters in the two States which have been added to the existing Register of Voters. As a result, Edo State now has 2,629,025 voters as against 2,501,081 voters for the 2023 General Election, representing 4.9% increase.

“In Ondo State, the current register is 2,053,061 voters as against 1,191,344 for the 2023 General Election, representing 3.0% increase. In terms of demographics, 1,897,939 (72.2%) of the voters in Edo State are young and middle-aged persons (18-49 years old) while the figure for the same age group in Ondo State is 1,448,926 (70.5%).

“The current cumulative figure of voters in the two States is 4,682,086. With a population of 3,346,865, young and middle-aged voters constitute 71.5% of voters in the two States. In terms of occupation, 1,563,702 are students, representing 33.4% of voters.”

He added,”Similarly, the Commission has published the final list of candidates for the elections in the two States.

“Seventeen (17) political parties are fielding 34 Governorship candidates and their running mates in Edo State. The same number of parties and candidates are participating in Ondo State.”

The INEC Boss said electioneering campaigns by political parties are ongoing, as he expressed concern about security as political parties canvass for votes.

“This is usually a time of concern and anxiety about security as political parties canvass for votes. A peaceful campaign often heralds a peaceful election.

“I urge political parties, candidates and their supporters to maintain the peace as we approach the election day and beyond. Party and campaign spokespersons should tone down the negative rhetoric.

“For the security agencies, this is the time to be more vigilant. You should leave no stone unturned in dealing with any real or potential threat to the conduct of peaceful and transparent elections. Already, concerns have been expressed about the possibility of armed state and non-state actors disrupting the processes.

“With just 37 days to the Edo State governorship election and 93 days before voters in Ondo State go to the polls, we should continue to work together to ensure that the training of election officials, logistics for the movement of personnel and materials, polling and collation activities are not disrupted in any way,” he said.

He added,”I must also add that in doing so, all your personnel should continue to abide by the code and conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel on electoral duty.

“We are again including copies of the document in your folders for this meeting. The same document is available on our website as well as the websites of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies.

Yakubu also hinted that there are outstanding bye-elections for which Presiding Officers of the National Assembly and some State Houses of Assembly have declared vacancies.

He said,”While we focus on Edo and Ondo State governorship elections, I also wish to inform you that there are a number of outstanding bye-elections for which Presiding Officers of the National Assembly and some State Houses of Assembly have declared vacancies.

“At our last meeting, the Commission informed you about the existence of vacancies for Khana II State Constituency of Rivers State, Bagwai/Shanono State Constituency of Kano, Zaria Kewaye State Constituency of Kaduna State and the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State. Since then, two more vacancies have been declared for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State and the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

“At this meeting, we will present to you the summary of the delimitation statistics of these constituencies to enable you begin preparations for security deployment ahead of the release of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the bye-elections.”