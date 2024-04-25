Industry Reports: NEITI to inaugurate inter-ministerial task team – Orji

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has said that its reconstituted Inter-Ministerial Task Team (IMTT) would be inaugurated in May.

The IMTT is aimed at implementing recommendations of NEITI’s industry reports.

Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, Executive Secretary, NEITI, said this while Addressing the newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the IMTT was saddled with the responsibility of implementing recommendations and findings of the NEITI’s industry reports.

According to Orji, the team will assist in deepening government oversight and reforms in the extractive sector.

“The NEITI Inter-Ministerial Task Team (IMTT) has been reconstituted after about seven years with high-ranking officers no less than a Director, as part of the team.

“It comprises key government agencies such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) among others.

“The IMTT programme also aims to increase integrity and transparency within regulatory agencies and operators in the extractive industries,” he said.

He said the IMTT reconstitution was one of its action plans to enhance the implementation of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) standard in Nigeria.

The executive secretary also disclosed that a draft remediation plan was being developed for the implementation in line with NEITI’s mission and strategic plan.

This, he said would institutionalise accountability mechanisms and processes to instil a culture of transparency and participation in Nigeria’s extractive sector for the benefit of all.

“Work on the NEITI Data Centre has also commenced and the expected completion date is August 2024. The data centre when completed will serve as a repository of information and data on extractive and natural resource governance.

“On engagement in the Policy Space, NEITI has published Issues 19 and 20 of the FAAC Quarterly Review. The Review analysed allocations and disbursements to the three tiers of government- Federal, States, Local Government and statutory recipients in 2023.

“Details are on the NEITI website.

“However, work on the research and publications on study on PMS consumption in Nigeria, before and after subsidy removal and Policy Brief/Advisory on Domestic Resource Mobilisation will commence in May 2024,’’ he said.

According to him, NEITI is strengthening engagements with other government agencies such as NUPRC, NNPCL, FIRS, among others, through bilateral meetings on remediation.

He said it was also drafting a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to be signed with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on data sharing on data sharing to enhance national coordination and data access and integrity.

“NEITI will also sign MoU with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the protection of civic space for civil society organisations working in the extractive sector.

“Nigeria has been admitted to the Inter- Ministerial Committee on money laundering and Counter Terrorism. Similarly, NEITI has been admitted as a member of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group to lead the extractive thematic group.

“The Head of the EITI International Secretariat has been invited to speak at the next summit,’’ he said. (NAN)

By Emmanuella Anokam