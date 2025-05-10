Industrialist hails Tinubu over visit to Anambra

Ànambra-born industrialist, Dr John Metchie, has commended President Bola Tinubu for visiting Anambra, to inaugurate some signature projects as well as explore areas of partnership and collaboration with the state.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Metchie in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, described the President’s visit as historic, saying that Tinubu had demonstrated that he does not dwell on party politics.

He said the president perceived the country as one indivisible whole, adding that the president had displayed an uncommon nationalistic disposition which exemplified unity in diversity as depicted in the lives of Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and many others.

Metchie commended Tinubu for being sincere in commending Gov. Charles Soludo, over his performance and pledging to continue to support the state government.

He commended the president for declaring that his government will pay priority attention to erosion devastations in the state as well as inclusion of Anambra in the Federal Government’s rail transport development plan.

Metchie, who is the President-General of Umueri community in Anambra-East Local Government Area, maintained that Mr president’s visit to the state would unlock greater economic opportunities for the citizens.

“The new legacy projects such as the Solution Fun City, the new Government House Mini City and some others, may require recruitment of more labour for enhanced operational efficiency.

“The visit provided a powerful opportunity to voice the collective will of our people: a call for the Federal Government to stand in full partnership with Gov. Soludo, as he works tirelessly to deliver the dividends of democracy to Ndi Anambra.

“Soludo has shown extraordinary leadership, foresight, and dedication.

“His ongoing infrastructural and socioeconomic reforms are setting the stage for a brighter, more prosperous Anambra. However, to deepen and sustain this transformation, federal support is critical.

“In line with this, I openly declare my support and that of our community for Governor Soludo’s re-election,”he said.

He added that, we believe he deserves another four years to complete the noble mission he has begun and to anchor lasting development for our state.

According to him, as leaders and stakeholders, our goal is a better Anambra, built on unity, progress, and good governance.

“With the support of President Tinubu, and through strong collaboration across all levels, we are confident that the future of Anambra is bright,” he said. (NAN)