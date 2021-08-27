Industrialisation Agenda: 100 CSOs commend President Buhari’s Strides

Buhari signing PIB into law

Ahead of the upcoming National Conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project and President Muhammadu Buhari’s Industrialization Agenda, over 100 CSOs have commended the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for having the political will to actualize what previous governments could not do in the last decade.

Citing the recent Financial Reports of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, NNPC that have not seen the light in the last 44 years, the recent signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) that was pending before previous governments in the last 20 years and others as exemplary, progressive and developmental by nature.



The group noted that though security challenges is the major hindrance to accelerated human, environmental and economic development, the ongoing infrastructural developments across the country and the promise by the government to do more before the end of the administration is worthy of commendation.

The group, through it’s national coordinator, Mohammed Bougei Attah maintained that the role of CSOs is not only to monitor the activities of the public sector, but also to report the outcome of such activities and reports for posterity. The recent actions by the Buhari administration they believe deserves commendation.



Further he said, with the release of a financial report of the 2020 Audit on the NNPC that stood opaque for over 44 years and the PIA for 20 years, they are confident the same story will also be told about the Ajaokuta Steel Company Revival before the end of the Buhari’s administration as promised and revealed by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development recently.

The CSOs which are made up of NGOs, unionists, media practitioners, professionals and activists further reassures Nigerians that the last and most important economic survival and Nigeria’s industrialization strategy is the Ajaokuta Steel Company revival and confident that this is part of President Buhari’s agenda.

