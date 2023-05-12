Industrial, Labour relations in Nigeria witnessed relative growth in 10 years –NECA

By Esenvosa Izah

Mr Adewale -Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) says industrial and labour relations environment in Nigeria has witnessed relative growth over the last decade.

Oyerinde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos, that the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) played a significant role in the growth trajectory in the context of labour education.

He said, however, there was massive room for improvement.

The director-general was speaking on his conferment of a Fellow of MINILS Award by the Institution at its 40th anniversary and investiture held recently.

“The award from a respectable national institution like MINILS, therefore, is a call to national service.

“Also, a call to deepen our collaboration in strengthening our industrial relations and labour system both at the organisational and national levels.

“It is also a recognition of the role that NECA is playing in the promotion of industrial harmony in Nigeria, “ Oyerinde said. (NAN)