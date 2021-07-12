Industrial court receives 102 cases in Q1 of 2021

July 12, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



 The National Industrial Court of (NICN), Abuja received 102 cases the first quarter of 2021, the Agency of (NAN) reports.

The Principal Executive Officer of the court, Aminu Ibrahim, made this known  an interview with the Agency of ( NAN), Abuja.

The, cases, he said were filed by litigants seeking resolution of disputes in civil cases and matters relating to labour, including union, industrial, environment, conditions of work, health, safety and welfare matters.Other cases are matters relating to grant of an order to refrain  any person or body from taking part in any strike, lock- or any industrial or conduct.

The court also focuses on matters relating to determination of any question as to interpretation of any collective agreement,  terms of settlement .

Records from the court also showed that a of 243 were disposed of within the same period.The record in addition indicated that  of the 243 cases disposed of, 27 was delivered as ruling, while the remaining 216 came by way of judgment.NAN reports that the court was established by National Industrial Court Act, 2006 Act1, as a  dedicated and specialised court with exclusive jurisdiction in labour, union and industrial matters. (NAN)

