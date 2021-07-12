Industrial court receives 102 cases in Q1 of 2021

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Abuja received 102 cases in the first quarter of 2021, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Principal Executive Officer of the court, Aminu Ibrahim, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN), in Abuja.

The, cases, he said were filed by litigants seeking resolution of disputes in civil cases and matters relating to labour, including trade union, industrial, environment, conditions of work, health, safety and welfare matters.Other cases are matters relating to grant of an order to refrain any person or body from taking part in any strike, lock-out or any industrial action or conduct.

The court also focuses on matters relating to determination of any question as to interpretation of any collective agreement, terms of settlement .

Records from the court also showed that a total of 243 were disposed of within the same period.The record in addition indicated that out of the 243 cases disposed of, 27 was delivered as ruling, while the remaining 216 came by way of judgment.NAN reports that the court was established by National Industrial Court Act, 2006 Act1, as a dedicated and specialised court with exclusive jurisdiction in labour, trade union and industrial matters. (NAN)

